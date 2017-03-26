Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
Reloading
Norma 280 AI Brass
Reloading
Norma 280 AI Brass
03-26-2017, 02:03 AM
JW74
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Western, USA
Posts: 115
Norma 280 AI Brass
Has anyone has any lick finding Nosler 280 AI brass? I see that it's sold out everywhere in the US and Canada. I didn't realize it was that popular of a caliber. Does Nosler only produce it at certain times of the year?
