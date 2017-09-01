     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page No shoulder bump
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

No shoulder bump
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-09-2017, 09:55 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 51
No shoulder bump
I'm using a type s full sizing die for .338 Edge. The problem that I'm having is that the die doesn't bump the shoulder back. When I was adjusting the die further in, I noticed that it was crushing the case walls but still not bumping the shoulders. I'm using a Hornady headspace guage. Any ideas from you pro reloaders?
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 10:08 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Location: Plano, Texas
    Posts: 203
    Re: No shoulder bump
    scrap the bushing die, go straight FL die?
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 10:42 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,272
    Re: No shoulder bump
    What shell holder are you using?
    Are you making contact with the die?
    Cam over?
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 11:03 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2015
    Posts: 51
    Re: No shoulder bump
    Im using Redding competition dies. I use a RCBS Summit press and I went all the way to the bottom of the stoke. Then I ran the die in 1/4 turn further. But where I'm confused is that it's not bumping the shoulder back but its crushing the cases.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 11:09 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,272
    Re: No shoulder bump
    Once you crush the case, it would be hard to tell if you bumped the shoulder or not.
    1/4 turn is to much to get a small .001-.002 bump.
    You may want to smoke a case with a candle and back your die out and slowly turn it down watching to see what smoke you remove until you get to the shoulder bump you desire.
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 11:33 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2015
    Posts: 51
    Re: No shoulder bump
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by gohring3006 View Post
    Once you crush the case, it would be hard to tell if you bumped the shoulder or not.
    1/4 turn is to much to get a small .001-.002 bump.
    You may want to smoke a case with a candle and back your die out and slowly turn it down watching to see what smoke you remove until you get to the shoulder bump you desire.
    I'm using a Hornady comparator with the shoulder insert and measuring from the case head to the datum line, the measurement hasn't changed at all. But I can see the case is being crushed.
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 01-09-2017, 11:46 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2016
    Location: USA
    Posts: 70
    Re: No shoulder bump
    Take the S die apart. No bushing. No decapper stem.

    Ram/shell holder up. Screw die in till it contacts the shell holder. Lube case, size.

    Does sized case fit in the rifles chamber now?

    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 2 1 2

    Bookmarks

    « 7mm STW OCW test help | Rl 26 loads »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:10 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC