Re: No shoulder bump Once you crush the case, it would be hard to tell if you bumped the shoulder or not.

1/4 turn is to much to get a small .001-.002 bump.

You may want to smoke a case with a candle and back your die out and slowly turn it down watching to see what smoke you remove until you get to the shoulder bump you desire.

