Newbie - Stocking Up
04-05-2017, 02:56 PM
Newbie - Stocking Up
Trying to get started in re-loading

Will be reloading:Rifle .308, .223, .30-06, .300BLK and 6.5 Creedmoor (if theres a way to reload 20GA Slugs>)Pistol 10mm, .45, 9mm, and 5.7mm

I'm a total newb but had Mike @ Grizzly develop loads for my .308 and .30-06.

I'm going no need to but pretty much everything except brass been holding on to mine and have STACKS. I don't expect to load more than 50-200 per calibre at a time. Bu tI do want to start with a progressive.

Can you point me a few directions, press, cleaner , clipers/chamfers.. the whole lot.

Looking to start reloading for accuracy esp in the longer distance calibers.
