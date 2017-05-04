Newbie - Stocking Up Trying to get started in re-loading



Will be reloading:Rifle .308, .223, .30-06, .300BLK and 6.5 Creedmoor (if theres a way to reload 20GA Slugs>)Pistol 10mm, .45, 9mm, and 5.7mm



I'm a total newb but had Mike @ Grizzly develop loads for my .308 and .30-06.



I'm going no need to but pretty much everything except brass been holding on to mine and have STACKS. I don't expect to load more than 50-200 per calibre at a time. Bu tI do want to start with a progressive.



Can you point me a few directions, press, cleaner , clipers/chamfers.. the whole lot.



Looking to start reloading for accuracy esp in the longer distance calibers. Last edited by sadstory; 04-05-2017 at 02:57 PM . Reason: update