Newbie needs help with 7mm stw

Hi new to the forum. Been reading alot online trying to learn as much as I can about long range hunting, and reloading. I usually read posts on this forum the most, so I thought I'd join.
Anyway, I picked up this Remington 40x in 7mm STW at a gun show about a year ago. It came with Zeiss conquest, dies, about 100 reloads, and about 300 empty brass. Being new to precision shooting, but not new to hunting, I've only shot it about 5 times, and managed sub moa groups which I thought was good considering I haven't shot alot. Anyways I'd like to know what reloads I have, and can't figure it out. I've attached a few images of gun, bullet, and load data. It looks like 125 grain stuske. It looks like the cursive my grandparents use, and I can't read that **** ha. If anybody could help me out, I would appreciate it dearly. Love the forum, and knowledge.
Thanks!!
125 grain Stuske (never heard of that brand before, Google search didnt turn up anything either)
76 grains of 4831 SC
Fed 215 primer
Also, those bullets look a lot longer and heavier than a 125 grains... So, I'd probably pull one and weigh it. And also would weigh the powder charge separate, too. If you get unknown reloads, it's best to reverse-engineer one of them to see what you're working with.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
I believe the bullet is "Starke". I remember reading about them a long time ago. On this forum I think. Funny thing is the bullet is coated blue which Barnes use to do with their X-bullets. So I'm not sure there.
4831 for sure. A little fast by today's standards.
Fed 215 primer probably.
3267, 3330, 3467. Probably velocities. If so I'd scrap that load, pull the bullets, dump the powder, consider starting over with new primers and work up a load with some more modern components.
If at all possible I'd check the barrel twist before you start buying bullets.
I believe the bullet is "Starke". I remember reading about them a long time ago. On this forum I think. Funny thing is the bullet is coated blue which Barnes use to do with their X-bullets. So I'm not sure there.
4831 for sure. A little fast by today's standards.
Fed 215 primer probably.
3267, 3330, 3467. Probably velocities. If so I'd scrap that load, pull the bullets, dump the powder, consider starting over with new primers and work up a load with some more modern components.
If at all possible I'd check the barrel twist before you start buying bullets.
Yep! That's exactly what I'd do.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
The "Starke" is the only part I couldn't read. I didn't want to scrap the loads, but in the back of my mind, I figured that would be best. Start over that way I know what I have. I'll see what other opinions come up. Thanks!
The barrel is a 26" 1-9 twist. I mainly want to use it for fun at the range, and long range varmint shots. The better I get the further I want to shoot. I don't want to shoot it alot because I've read the STW can go through barrels pretty quick. I have a 223 Axis for practice. Whit that said, anybody have any load recommendations that are easier on barrel life, but good for long range varments. I've got a Sierra load manual, but the more info, and the more I learn is always better. Thanks again