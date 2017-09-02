Newbie needs help with 7mm stw Hi new to the forum. Been reading alot online trying to learn as much as I can about long range hunting, and reloading. I usually read posts on this forum the most, so I thought I'd join.

Anyway, I picked up this Remington 40x in 7mm STW at a gun show about a year ago. It came with Zeiss conquest, dies, about 100 reloads, and about 300 empty brass. Being new to precision shooting, but not new to hunting, I've only shot it about 5 times, and managed sub moa groups which I thought was good considering I haven't shot alot. Anyways I'd like to know what reloads I have, and can't figure it out. I've attached a few images of gun, bullet, and load data. It looks like 125 grain stuske. It looks like the cursive my grandparents use, and I can't read that **** ha. If anybody could help me out, I would appreciate it dearly. Love the forum, and knowledge.

