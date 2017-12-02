Newbie 308 300 wm 338 lapua ?'s New guy here with ?'s. Started reloading bout yr ago for my 300 wm(noreen assassin). Using imr 4831 200 grn eld-x bullets. Started experimenting between 69-74 grn powder. Didn't have chrony so I went with grouping. 74 was best 69 or 70 next best. Then read that this is way to hot in one book but others use it. So how much is to much? Got chrony recently and just did few test. at 69 grn 2740, 70grn 2790, 72 grn 2930(worst group) 74 grn 2990 best grp .75" 100 yds. Want optimum velocity but want to be safe and not damage rifle. What are you guys getting for velocity and what book or site has best advice for max loads. Rifle cycles perfect. On 338(noreen bad news) same ? how much h1000 is max? seems everyone has diff data. Currently using 89 grn(tackdriver) cause somewhere stated as top load but its little slow. Loaded 92 grn when first got it and grouped great but again read that its to hot. This rifle also cycles perfect with higher loads. On 308 just got some 178 eld-x bullets and want to know if anyone has loaded up any with 8208 xbr. Works great for 155 bullets but was told it sucks for heavier bullets. Thanks in advance