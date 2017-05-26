|
Re: New rifle, New cartridge: Methodology
I'll be watching your post with much interest to see what I can learn. IMO, the 2800 fps mark with160 - 168 grain bullets is going to be a long stretch. 2600 - 2700 perhaps, but I don't see 2800 fps in that rifle's future.
I would, nevertheless, work with H4350 to achieve a consistently accurate load with that rifle.
