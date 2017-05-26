New rifle, New cartridge: Methodology I purchased a new rifle, a Ruger No. 1 Light Sportster in .280 Rem. It will be my deer rifle with a maximum range of 500 yards, although most likely ranges will be much less than that. My previous rife was a Ruger M77 in .284 Win and the cartridges are almost identical ballistically.



I'd like to shoot a bullet in the 160-168 grain range. There are perhaps 4 to 5 that seem possibilities. There are potentially that many powders that would suit. I would be looking for the most accurate combination that would give me 2800 fps.



Could someone suggest a logical methodology that would get me where I want to go?

Respect ---------- Compassion ---------- Tolerance



Blued Steel and Walnut Forever!

__________________