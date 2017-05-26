Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New rifle, New cartridge: Methodology
05-26-2017, 09:15 PM
New rifle, New cartridge: Methodology
I purchased a new rifle, a Ruger No. 1 Light Sportster in .280 Rem. It will be my deer rifle with a maximum range of 500 yards, although most likely ranges will be much less than that. My previous rife was a Ruger M77 in .284 Win and the cartridges are almost identical ballistically.

I'd like to shoot a bullet in the 160-168 grain range. There are perhaps 4 to 5 that seem possibilities. There are potentially that many powders that would suit. I would be looking for the most accurate combination that would give me 2800 fps.

Could someone suggest a logical methodology that would get me where I want to go?
05-26-2017, 11:53 PM
Re: New rifle, New cartridge: Methodology
I'll be watching your post with much interest to see what I can learn. IMO, the 2800 fps mark with160 - 168 grain bullets is going to be a long stretch. 2600 - 2700 perhaps, but I don't see 2800 fps in that rifle's future.
I would, nevertheless, work with H4350 to achieve a consistently accurate load with that rifle.
05-27-2017, 12:39 AM
Re: New rifle, New cartridge: Methodology
Seems you have a bullet weight and target speed in mind. So I would look at published data and see what's avaliable. Nosler is pushing the 160 at a little over 2800 with Magpro in a 26" barrel. Alliant has RL17 over 2800 with a 160.

I would really try RL26 though. Alliant has no published data for the 280, but a guy on campfire seems to have some good data with RL26. RL26 has been providing some phenomenal speeds in various cartridges. Guy on Campfire was hitting 2900 in a 280 with RL26. Here's the link.

https://www.24hourcampfire.com/ubbth..._the_280_Remin
