Re: New to reloading. Remington 700 BDL 30-06 loads I would start by studying up on what is good quality reloading equipment and what is the most modern and up to date systems. Don't buy kits if you can avoid it . It is better to buy specific gear that is quality and does each job very well . Kits saddle you with some stuff that you will eventually replace. Buy good stuff and cry once.

Don't rush in an buy until you have done all the research and listened to all the advice as the loudest voices will be pushing the poorest quality or the unsuitable choice .

Knowledge is the best thing to get first and the right tools come easily after that.

As far as loads go start with bullet selection , go for a controlled expansion game bullet that has a reputation for accuracy at longer ranges . Don't buy a lot at first just enough to experiment with as the gun may hate them and you have to try another .

Once you find something that the gun seems to like then tune the loads further .

Hodgdon powders are good as many are made by ADI and have less temp sensitivity. H4350 (Aussie AR 2209) is not a bad place to start for the 165 to 180 bullet in 30-06 . Use Hogdon load data and start a few grains under what they list and work up slowly . Don't go to a tight compressed charge .