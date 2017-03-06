New to reloading 338 Lapua. Using 300 grain Berger with Lapua Brass So I pick up a new 338 Lapua with a Stiller Action and Lilja barrel. To say the least, I'm pretty excited. It's a custom built gun and I'm ready to start load development. I consider myself a semi experienced reloader and have a pretty good arsenal of equipment now with a Forster Coax, hornady powder dispenser, wilson trimmer, ogive checking tools, bump gauges and a few other tools. Have put together some pretty good loads for 308, 223, 300 wsm, 6.5 creedmoor and some straight wall stuff. Been doing some research and the powder I settled on is Reloader 33, Lapua Brass and Berger 300 elite hunters. Also picked up a set of forster dies which came with a full length sizing die and bullet seating die. From all the research I've done, seems like you should only neck size until you get 3 or 4 firings, then annel, then full length size. Obviously the brass isn't cheap so i want to get as much life as I can out of it. Haven't ordered a neck size die or bushing as I wanted to push a few together and measure. So it looks like the OD of the case with the bullet seated is 3.675. So from this measurement, I figured the .365 bushing would work best as the necks will get a little thinner after I fire them a few times and they get trimmed. Does that sound about right? I'd really just like to buy one bushing as the good ones aren't cheap. I've always full length sized all my other brass in the bast and never done the neck size only so this is new to me. With full length sizing I obviously bump the brass back a few thousandths. When neck sizing fire formed brass I imagine you just neck size and don't actually push the shoulder back? Just figured I'd ask befor I start trying it. I've got 100 pieces to fire before I even start neck sizing. Also what's the deal with this neck turning I'm reading about? Is it absolutely necessary? The equipment isn't cheap to do it and wonder if it's something I should do or just buy new brass at that point? I've also never annealed my brass before. Is this something you can do yourself or is it best to send it out? The OAL on my cartridge to the lands is 3.81 and I'm planning on starting the bergers at .015 off the lands and moving them back .005 for a total of 7 different lengths to test so my shortest bullet will be .045 Off the lands. I could actually start a .010 off the lands if I want to as that's about as long as will fit in my magazine box a 3.8 OAL. Hopefully that is sufficient as I really hope to find my node within that range. That first firing will be done with the lowest or one grain above the lowest powder charge like Berger recommends. Any help with all this for the new Lapua would be appreciated.