New Enduron powders

Stopped by a gunstore today and grabbed some Enduron powders , 4166, 4451 and 7977 by the pound. I have never tried them, I hear the 4166 is great for the .308 and the 4451 is for the 6.5 Creedmoor and the 7977 for the 7mm and 300 magnums. Burn rate of the 4166 is similar to Varget, 4451 is to H4350 and 7977 is between RL-25 and H1000. The great thing is these powders are insensitive to temp changes.
How have you folks experienced with these new powders and results on the range?
I load the IMR7977 in both a 25-06 rem and a 7 SAUM. It is a small granule powder that is very close to H1000 in burn rate. HbN coated 168 VLD's at 2940fps and HbN coated 115 VLD's at 3231fps. I'd like to give the 4451 a try in my 416 RUM as H414 and R17 have been working nice, but I don't like the velocity drops when the temp dips.
Reuben
3r, tried the 7977 in my .270 Wby mag and groups were fair but honestly tried only 1 seating depth. A friend ran out of H1000 and uses it in his 7mm mag and his 300 Wby and says it is just like H1000. He said it takes a grain or two less to equal his H1000 best load. The 7977 shot well in my son's 7mm mag. Enduron here was a couple dollars per pound higher than the popular Hodgdon last I noticed.
