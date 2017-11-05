Re: New Enduron powders

I've shot quite a bit of the 7977 in a 280 and 7 mag and remember that it shot very well, but I went with IMR 7828 in the .280 w/ 162s and Retumbo in the 7 mag w/168s & 180s.

