New chronograph question I finally assembled and used my caldwell chronograph yesterday. I had it set 15 feet from the muzzle. First shot out of a cold barrel was 2701, rest of the shot (5) were all at 2615 plus or minus 5 fps. Is it normal for an ice cold barrel to produce a faster moving projectile. Or was it just something else lime case differences and such. I have not weighed and sorted the brass , but it is All lapua and prepped the same way __________________

"Farming looks mighty easy when your plow is a pencil and your 1000 miles from the cornfield" D.D.E.