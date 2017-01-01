     close
New 115 DTAC in 6mm Creedmoor
Unread 01-01-2017, 10:36 PM
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Texas
Posts: 2
New 115 DTAC in 6mm Creedmoor
Is anyone using the new 115 dtacs in a 6mm creedmoor.
I have a 1:8 twist.
In the creedmoor is anyone using the same powder as the 6xc loads Tubbs recommends or are you using something else like h4350.
