Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Reloading
New 115 DTAC in 6mm Creedmoor
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Reloading
New 115 DTAC in 6mm Creedmoor
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-01-2017, 10:36 PM
drmarsh
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Texas
Posts: 2
New 115 DTAC in 6mm Creedmoor
Is anyone using the new 115 dtacs in a 6mm creedmoor.
I have a 1:8 twist.
In the creedmoor is anyone using the same powder as the 6xc loads Tubbs recommends or are you using something else like h4350.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Berger 170 grain .277?
|
.260 AI and 147 ELD-M powder selection??
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:33 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC