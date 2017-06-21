Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Never was a Remington man
Never was a Remington man
Im left eye dominant so I buy LH bolt guns. I always stayed away from Remingtons (anything, rifles, shotguns). All my cheap friends had cheap remingtons, plus all the trigger issues/recals etc.

I love my Weatherbys!

Well I come across a LH Rem 700 SPS (cheap sh!t) brand new from a friend that needed it gone and i got it for just over half retail price. I stuck it in the safe and left it for a couple years thinking Id re sell it or have a loaner/beater.

Fast forward 3 months ago and my wife and I are going elk hunting in the fall and she needed a larger calibre rifle so I get the 700 out, sure enough its got a trigger recall so I contacted remington and still haven't heard anything! So I got a timney. I took about a ten minute look at the plastic garbage stock and order a B&C with aluminium bedding block. Pulled a Conquest Hd5 off another rifle and sighted it in with some old factory rounds.

Yesterday i pulled out some handholds for another rifle from a couple years back that i was using on moose. 200gr Accubonds loaded with H4831 doing about 2750mzle v.

Holy cow could the 700 group them all touching at 100 so I used the Zeiss ballistic App and started shooting the steel gong at 300 yards with the bullets hitting about 3" apart. Seated on the ground off quick sticks.

So I have to take back some bad things I said about Remington in the past.

BUT I did change the stock and trigger (over $500 CAD in upgrades). Haven't heard back about their trigger recall and I still don't like how high the bolt throw comes up, I jam my hand on the scope.

So this rifle impresses me, would I buy another 700- NO, Only if its a steal LOL
Re: Never was a Remington man
Nice review, firebird, welcome to the Remington Society. I cut my teeth, so to speak, on Remington rifles and experienced the disappointment from what I believe was a gradual decline in quality over the years. I compensated for that with replacing stocks and triggers, bedding where necessary, and truing bolt faces. Can' help but notice that the Remington action is perhaps the most copied (and improved on). I like Tikka and Savage but Remington is an old friend that I couldn't abandon if I wanted to.
P.S. I have a bag full of Remington triggers I'd make you one heck of a deal on.
Regarding the trigger recall: they'll want you to send them the complete rifle and getting it back will be a nightmare. Toss the one you removed and enjoy the Timney.
Re: Never was a Remington man
bird, Remington isn't the only manufacturer putting "garbage plastic stocks" on rifles. Most factory triggers could easily be improved with an aftermarket. All factory stocks could benefit from a stress free bedding. To single out the Remington isn't quite fair considering practically all manufacturers produce like models. I have numerous friends with very accurate Remingtons. However, were you to have a Remington 770, I'd have to agree. Never saw a more poorly made rifle.
