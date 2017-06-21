Never was a Remington man

|
Nice review, firebird, welcome to the Remington Society. I cut my teeth, so to speak, on Remington rifles and experienced the disappointment from what I believe was a gradual decline in quality over the years. I compensated for that with replacing stocks and triggers, bedding where necessary, and truing bolt faces. Can' help but notice that the Remington action is perhaps the most copied (and improved on). I like Tikka and Savage but Remington is an old friend that I couldn't abandon if I wanted to.
P.S. I have a bag full of Remington triggers I'd make you one heck of a deal on.
Regarding the trigger recall: they'll want you to send them the complete rifle and getting it back will be a nightmare. Toss the one you removed and enjoy the Timney.
