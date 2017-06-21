Never was a Remington man Im left eye dominant so I buy LH bolt guns. I always stayed away from Remingtons (anything, rifles, shotguns). All my cheap friends had cheap remingtons, plus all the trigger issues/recals etc.



I love my Weatherbys!



Well I come across a LH Rem 700 SPS (cheap sh!t) brand new from a friend that needed it gone and i got it for just over half retail price. I stuck it in the safe and left it for a couple years thinking Id re sell it or have a loaner/beater.



Fast forward 3 months ago and my wife and I are going elk hunting in the fall and she needed a larger calibre rifle so I get the 700 out, sure enough its got a trigger recall so I contacted remington and still haven't heard anything! So I got a timney. I took about a ten minute look at the plastic garbage stock and order a B&C with aluminium bedding block. Pulled a Conquest Hd5 off another rifle and sighted it in with some old factory rounds.



Yesterday i pulled out some handholds for another rifle from a couple years back that i was using on moose. 200gr Accubonds loaded with H4831 doing about 2750mzle v.



Holy cow could the 700 group them all touching at 100 so I used the Zeiss ballistic App and started shooting the steel gong at 300 yards with the bullets hitting about 3" apart. Seated on the ground off quick sticks.



So I have to take back some bad things I said about Remington in the past.



BUT I did change the stock and trigger (over $500 CAD in upgrades). Haven't heard back about their trigger recall and I still don't like how high the bolt throw comes up, I jam my hand on the scope.



So this rifle impresses me, would I buy another 700- NO, Only if its a steal LOL