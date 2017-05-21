Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
Need some help...6.5 Creed + Barnes LRX
Reloading
Need some help...6.5 Creed + Barnes LRX
05-21-2017, 07:56 PM
Wallnutt
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2013
Posts: 12
Need some help...6.5 Creed + Barnes LRX
Anyone have any load data that was successful for 6.5 Creedmoor and the Barnes 127 LRX bullet?? I tried seating depth changes and no luck, just won't group well. Not my rifle, but its a Browning A-Bolt 3. Its an 8 twist barrel. Ideas??
