Reloading

Need some help
  #1  
03-16-2017, 11:48 AM
Bronze Member
  
Need some help
Is there certain powders that work better in certain guns as far as accuracy. Reason I ask is I am doing load development for my 7mm mag. The first load I developed was ELD Match and h1000 powder which I was very happy with the results. I accidentally bought the match instead of the X but I loaded them anyway. Not being comfortable with the match for hunting I bought the X and with H1000 being so hard to find around here I thought I would give IMR 7977 a try because of availability. Long story short. I found my OCW (which didn't group as nice as they did with the h1000) and tried to close up the groups with adjusting the seating depth but I couldn't get results anywhere near that I could with the h1000. Just wondering if I should go back and try the h1000 with the x or keep trying with the 7977 and see what I can do
As for the OCW testing goes, I followed DN Newberry's method to a T for both of the testing I have done.
  #2  
03-16-2017, 01:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Re: Need some help
The short answer is yes, different powders will work better for accuracy in certain guns or chamberings. The burn rate and pressure curve of each powder will interact differently with your particular rifle and bullet.

If you've found good accuracy with a certain powder and bullet weight I would stick with the same powder. Changing to another style of bullet could require a slight adjustment in seating depth, powder charge, or both. It really sucks not being able to find the powder you want. Hopefully you can find some soon, since I'm seeing it all over the place at stores around here.
  #3  
03-16-2017, 02:17 PM
Silver Member
  
Re: Need some help
If H1000 is hard to get there, then H4350 probably is also. If you can find some IMR4350 you may want to try it. I also have a 7mm RemMag and have had good results with all three of these powders. You did not mention your bullet weight, so you may want to check a couple of reloading manuals and/or the Hodgdon reloading website to make sure these powders will work. Another option is H4831. When you find a powder you are happy with, I would suggest you try to get stock up on it, possibly an 8 lb jug or two.

Good luck and let us know how it works out.
  #4  
03-16-2017, 02:18 PM
Bronze Member
  
Re: Need some help
I was afraid of that but it's good to know. Thanks.
During the seating depth testing with the 7977 the first two shots in the coal groups of 3.370" and 3.360" pretty much the same hole but the third and fourth shots in each group were off by 1.5" for the 3.370" group and 2" for the 3.360" group. As I shortened up the coal to 3.350" the impact position changed. I'm assuming because of more pressure in the case because of less internal case capacity. I'm gonna retest at 3.370" and 3.360" to make sure exactly what's going on
  #5  
03-16-2017, 02:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Re: Need some help
I'm shooting 162 ELD X. I have some 162 SST loaded up with IMR 4831 that I haven't tried yet. Is there much difference in the IMR 4831 compared to the H4831
I have a buddy with a spare pound of h1000. I'll borrow it and do an OCW test and see what results I get compared to the 7977
