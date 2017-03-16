|
Re: Need some help
If H1000 is hard to get there, then H4350 probably is also. If you can find some IMR4350 you may want to try it. I also have a 7mm RemMag and have had good results with all three of these powders. You did not mention your bullet weight, so you may want to check a couple of reloading manuals and/or the Hodgdon reloading website to make sure these powders will work. Another option is H4831. When you find a powder you are happy with, I would suggest you try to get stock up on it, possibly an 8 lb jug or two.
Good luck and let us know how it works out.
Dennis
Neither common sense nor common courtesy are very common any more!