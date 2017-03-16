Need some help Is there certain powders that work better in certain guns as far as accuracy. Reason I ask is I am doing load development for my 7mm mag. The first load I developed was ELD Match and h1000 powder which I was very happy with the results. I accidentally bought the match instead of the X but I loaded them anyway. Not being comfortable with the match for hunting I bought the X and with H1000 being so hard to find around here I thought I would give IMR 7977 a try because of availability. Long story short. I found my OCW (which didn't group as nice as they did with the h1000) and tried to close up the groups with adjusting the seating depth but I couldn't get results anywhere near that I could with the h1000. Just wondering if I should go back and try the h1000 with the x or keep trying with the 7977 and see what I can do

As for the OCW testing goes, I followed DN Newberry's method to a T for both of the testing I have done.