Need powder for 300wsm/175 ELD-X
  #1  
03-04-2017, 10:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 53
Need powder for 300wsm/175 ELD-X
Been researching to death one or two powders to try for my new Tikka T3 300 WSM and 175 grain Hornady ELD-X bullets. For the sake of cost as I still have to scope the rifle, I'm tying to keep my powder purchases to a minimum of two.

H-4350, H-4831sc, Retumbo and RL-17 keep popping up as most reloaders go to powders for the 300 WSM and 175-180 grain bullets. I am also concerned about Alliant (and IMR powders as well) proven issues with temp sensitivity so I am wishing to avoid them, unless someone here has the data to disprove RL-17's temp sensitivity as over blown and not a factor.

So what I am hoping for is first hand experience advice here on preferably one powder among the ones I listed as the odds on most likely to give me maximum accuracy as accuracy for me trumps velocity. I'll take sub MOA and 100fps slower over more speed and less accuracy any day.

At this point my research is leading me towards H-4350 as my over all best powder to try first, so if anyone has advice to the contrary, please by all means educate me as to a superior alternative.

Thank you,
DJ/Art.
  #2  
03-05-2017, 01:03 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Wilsall, MT
Posts: 40
Re: Need powder for 300wsm/175 ELD-X
I am getting good results with RE-26 Start load at 69 max will be at 72 or 73.
