Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please

Wet tumbler with stainless steel media is the cleanest. I feel the Frankford Arsenal runs too fast and beats up the case mouths. Or maybe I need more media.



Sonic cleaners do a reasonable job and there is no media separation challenge. It's not a big one.



With both of the above the Frankfor Arsenal dryer is a great great addition. It's a relabeled food dehydrator. If you already have a food dehydrator, maybe get some trays just for drying cases. They can dry lots and lots of cases fast.



The Harbor Freight tumbler is one of my go to tumblers.



At the moment my routine is



Decap/deprime

Wet clean (SS tumble or Sonic)

Dry

Anneal

Size, neck or FL. I have started leaving the expander ball out and running a Sinclair neck expander in a separate step. A bit more consistent and less stress on me and my press so must be less stress on the brass.



If I FL sized I tumble in dry media to get the lube off.



Trim

Chamfer

Debur

Prime

Load __________________

