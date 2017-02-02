     close
Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
02-02-2017, 08:14 PM
Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
I have 400- 300 ultra mag brass to do and 400 300 weatherby brass to shine up
    02-02-2017, 08:24 PM
    Re: Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
    I purchased a vibratory case tumbler from Harbor Freight and it it does a great job.
    02-02-2017, 08:30 PM
    Re: Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
    Get a big sonic cleaner, Hornady One-Shot brass cleaning solution, a Frankford Arsenal brass dryer, and a big tumbler with #2 corncob media and brass polish.

    Also, decap all the brass before you do anything. Get the old primers out before anything else. Use a universal decapping die.

    RCBS Heavy Duty Depriming Decapping Die (27 thru 45 Cal)

    If you're cleaning that many cases, buying those 4 items (decap die, sonic cleaner, brass dryer, tumbler) will make the job 10x faster and easier.
    02-02-2017, 08:50 PM
    Re: Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
    Thanks !
    02-02-2017, 09:11 PM
    Re: Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
    M, got a stainless pin wet tumbler a few months ago, now all my brass looks like new unfired. Even the inside of the cases and primer pockets like new. I can get 120 magnum cases in it. Buy once cry once.
    02-02-2017, 11:27 PM
    Re: Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
    I have them all. Use them all.

    Wet tumbler with stainless steel media is the cleanest. I feel the Frankford Arsenal runs too fast and beats up the case mouths. Or maybe I need more media.

    Sonic cleaners do a reasonable job and there is no media separation challenge. It's not a big one.

    With both of the above the Frankfor Arsenal dryer is a great great addition. It's a relabeled food dehydrator. If you already have a food dehydrator, maybe get some trays just for drying cases. They can dry lots and lots of cases fast.

    The Harbor Freight tumbler is one of my go to tumblers.

    At the moment my routine is

    Decap/deprime
    Wet clean (SS tumble or Sonic)
    Dry
    Anneal
    Size, neck or FL. I have started leaving the expander ball out and running a Sinclair neck expander in a separate step. A bit more consistent and less stress on me and my press so must be less stress on the brass.

    If I FL sized I tumble in dry media to get the lube off.

    Trim
    Chamfer
    Debur
    Prime
    Load
    02-03-2017, 04:48 AM
    Re: Need a good set up to clean my brass . Help please
    M, got a stainless pin wet tumbler a few months ago, now all my brass looks like new unfired. Even the inside of the cases and primer pockets like new. I can get 120 magnum cases in it. Buy once cry once.
    Yep, I bought the large Frankford Arsenal wet tumbler and steel pin polishing media and the difference between it and the old fashioned vibratory tumblers is night and day bot in the quality of work it does and the speed with which it is done.

    I used dry corncob and walnut media for decades and resisted the change but I couldn't be happier with the results.
