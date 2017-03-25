Which neck turning tool, 21st or PMA? Been searching and reading and think I've narrowed down to 2. Curious as to which I should go with and why.



I am going to be turning 2 different calibers and a few cartridges. I did already order a K&M complete setup in .284 and ordered the PMA case holders and driver adapter as it seems the driver/holder system that was reccomended a lot.



Wanting to get a 2nd brand to compare and not have to change out cutters and pilots every time I switch cartridges. Looks like the PMA is more $ for the setup but by the time I add in an additional cutter for a different angle price is comparable. Add in a few 21st cutters and they get pricey.



So wondering which is a better option between the PMA and the 21st hand turning setup? Likes/dislikes on both?



I like the looks of the whole turning lathe 21st system. Do your hands get tired holding the turner? Is a lathe reccomended? How do people like the 21st lathe system compared to just handheld turning?