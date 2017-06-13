Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Neck sizing belted magnums
06-13-2017, 09:31 AM
Neck sizing belted magnums
For those of you neck sizing only belted magnums are you using s type bushing dies or dies with expander mandrel. Thanks in advance for any help and replies.
06-13-2017, 09:43 AM
Re: Neck sizing belted magnums
I prefer using the bushing dies because they reduce the number of sizing's by 50% improving brass life.

When using a expander, the dies size the brass down below the finished size and then the expander sizes it up to the correct dimension.

Nothing wrong with using the expander dies except the excessive sizing of the brass, Reducing brass life and increasing the annealing schedule. (More often).

J E CUSTOM
06-13-2017, 09:56 AM
Re: Neck sizing belted magnums
Thank you very much. That was the answer I was hoping for. Now, any advantage to the Redding Competition neck bushing die vs the standard neck bushing die?
06-13-2017, 10:26 AM
Re: Neck sizing belted magnums
At the Redding website they tell if you do not neck turn the brass it is recommended to a bushing at least .002 smaller than the expander diameter.

The Redding type S bushing dies comes with a expander and too many people think it is OK to push the neck irregularities or defects to the inside of the case neck and not use the included expander.

Also at the Whidden custom die website they tell you they get the most concentric cases using non-bushing full length dies. They also sell expander kits with five expanders from bullet diameter to .004 smaller than bullet diameter.

Bottom line Forster will hone the neck of their full length dies to your desired diameter. And using a expander is not the end of the world as many people claim. And Redding includes a expander with their type S dies for anyone who does not neck turn their brass.

Below is a closeup macro photo of a new RCBS expander, and the reason why you should polish the expander. And simply lubing the inside of the case neck eliminates many of the harsh comments about using expanders.



Below a Forster high mounted floating expander and spindle installed on a Redding full length die. This setup greatly reduces neck runout and expander drag and all my RCBS dies have been retro fitted with Forster expander assemblies.



Below on the right a Forster expander and spindle assembly used to replace the RCBS expander on the left.

06-13-2017, 10:46 AM
Re: Neck sizing belted magnums
The top end dies normally have a sleeve that holds the case in perfect alignment while it is being sized. One other thing, I find that if I turn the necks true (Just enough to clean the up, and make them all the same thickness) before the first firing, the chamber does the best job of making the case concentric.

Then when you use a good set of competition dies the loaded cartridge will be very concentric. I like the bushings in conjunction with a good competition set of dies with the moving sleeve that holds everything concentric. normal dies start sixing the necks before the body of the case comes in contact with the die body, allowing it to size off center.

Once the necks are turned uniformly, bushings can be used to get the exact grip on the bulled that you want.

A rifle is only as accurate as the ammo you feed it.

Just my opinion

J E CUSTOM
06-13-2017, 11:24 AM
Re: Neck sizing belted magnums
Yes... I size for the 300 WM and the 264 WM, and use bushing dies for both. For the 300 WM, I use the Competition Neck sizer, and for the 264 WM, I use the standard bushing "S" neck sizier - I would use a comp neck sizer for the 264 if the made them.

You don't need and should not use an expander with bushing sizing dies.

If you are using bushings, then using an expander works against you, because no matter what size bushing you use, the expander will make all necks the same size, so the expander negates the use of bushings - so if you want to use an expander, save money and buy a standard neck sizer... it will do the same thing.

(Doesn't BigEdP51 have the most bestest pictures - I steal them all!! )
06-13-2017, 11:59 AM
Re: Neck sizing belted magnums
CatShooter, I prefer to full length resize my cases and you remind me of another "cat".

Saddam Hussein's cat also prefers "neck sizing" but its a dying minority that still neck size only.







P.S. You can't hunt ground hogs if you are sitting at your computer.
