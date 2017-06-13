Re: Neck sizing belted magnums



The Redding type S bushing dies comes with a expander and too many people think it is OK to push the neck irregularities or defects to the inside of the case neck and not use the included expander.



Also at the Whidden custom die website they tell you they get the most concentric cases using non-bushing full length dies. They also sell expander kits with five expanders from bullet diameter to .004 smaller than bullet diameter.



Bottom line Forster will hone the neck of their full length dies to your desired diameter. And using a expander is not the end of the world as many people claim. And Redding includes a expander with their type S dies for anyone who does not neck turn their brass.



Below is a closeup macro photo of a new RCBS expander, and the reason why you should polish the expander. And simply lubing the inside of the case neck eliminates many of the harsh comments about using expanders.







Below a Forster high mounted floating expander and spindle installed on a Redding full length die. This setup greatly reduces neck runout and expander drag and all my RCBS dies have been retro fitted with Forster expander assemblies.







Below on the right a Forster expander and spindle assembly used to replace the RCBS expander on the left.



