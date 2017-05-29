My 87 v max accuracy load too hot? So I've been reloading quite a while and have developed quite accurate loads in the three calibers I use. I am always careful ( I thought) to stay within published data from the manuals. I find now however that my accuracy load in a savage .243 lvp (26" barrel) for the 87 v max is higher than published data. I have searched for the data that "allowed" me to go so high to no avail. I'm using 44.5 gr. Of IMR 4350, have slightly flattened primers but no ejector marks. It is hovering around a .25" load. When I realized this I loaded some of the hornady max listed data which was probably in a 22" test barrel- and it was no where near as accurate.

To make matters worse I chrony'd the 44.5 gr load at 3415, but my trajectory validation in strelok came up with 3600+ fps. So now I am nervous.

Should I scrap this load or is there a way I can confidently continue with it? I am at a loss... I believe in "better safe than sorry"- but is so accurate...