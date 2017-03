Re: Minimum measure case 338 win mag If it's 2.489" it is ok. Headspace registers on the belt of the case. The biggest issue with over-trimming is that it causes the brass to fail sooner due to flowing to fill the chamber. When I start a new lot of brass I trim it to 2.495". I do not trim any of it again until one piece hits 2.500" (normally after the third firing in my rifle) then I trim back to 2.495" and anneal. Neck sizing also helps to limit brass flow as it does not bump back the shoulder.