Reloading Berger Bullets

Min Max loads for unlisted powder
  #1  
Unread 04-26-2017, 05:27 PM
Junior Member
  
Min Max loads for unlisted powder
I'm loooking to start reloading for a 300 winnmag that I recently got. I'm
Primarily going to use it for elk hunting and a few deer possibly. I want to start with 180 gr accubonds and I'd like to use H4831SC to keep it consistent with my other rifles. The problem is that on nosler's website they don't list H4831 as a tested powder for that bullet. I found on hogdons website that for a 180gr E-tip the starting is 66.8gr and the max is 71.8gr, for a SPR MT SP the starting is 69gr and max is 73gr. How should I go about determine a good min max range to start off with for load develeopment? Is H4831 a good powder for my intended use? Thanks
  #2  
Unread 04-26-2017, 09:05 PM
Platinum Member
  
Re: Min Max loads for unlisted powder
I personally look at the COAL I'm going to run at, and what the manual says. I will also look at the brass that was used in the manual data. If my brass is of a different make and my COAL is different, i always start at the minimum load in the manual that has the lowest charge weight and work up to the highest charge weight of the manual that shows the highest weight.
I might only load two cases at each charge weight just to determine pressure, then once I dertemine my max, I work back from there with three or five shot groups depending on the barrel diameter to cartridge size..
  #3  
Unread 04-26-2017, 09:20 PM
Gold Member
  
Re: Min Max loads for unlisted powder
Data for Barnes bullets is usually a few grains lower since the solid copper generates higher pressures. Also, the Speer Mag-Tip is not a boat tail bullet, and would give you higher pressures due to the longer bearing surface.

Comparing data for bullets similar to the Accubond:

Hornady data for 180 grain Interbond and SST: Min 61.9 grains (2500 fps) Max 74.3 grains (2900 fps)
Hodgdon data for 175 Sierra boat tail: 72.0 grains (2843 fps) Max 76.5 grains (3006 fps)

Based on this data I'd anticipate a max load right around 75-76 grains, depending on your individual rifle and the seating depth you choose. I would start around 70 grains and work up.

H4831 is a good powder for the 300 WM and 180s. I've used it for target shooting with 168s and had good success.
  #4  
Unread 04-26-2017, 09:39 PM
Junior Member
  
Re: Min Max loads for unlisted powder
Thanks el matador that makes total sense! But it does bring up another question; since seating depth affects pressure is it better to test seating depth or powder charge first when developing a load? It seems like most articles I've read test powder charge before seating depth, but if you find an accurate powder charge then change seating depth wouldn't you have to retest the powder charge after?
  #5  
Unread 04-26-2017, 11:44 PM
Gold Member
  
Re: Min Max loads for unlisted powder
Good question. The pressure will rise when you get close to the lands or when you seat the bullet very deep, reducing case volume. Between about .030" and .250" off the lands there won't be a huge difference in pressure.

There are many ways to develop your loads and no single method has been proven to be the best for all rifles. So basically you have to choose a route and try it. Here are two methods I've used that work for me:

1 - Find the Optimal Charge Weight first, then change seating depth to find best accuracy. There are plenty of write-ups on the OCW method if you're not familiar with it.

2 - Use Berger's seating depth test to find your OAL, then tune your accuracy with powder charge: Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from Berger VLD bullets in Your Rifle As an example for doing this test, you could load 1 round at 70.0 grains and 1 at 71.0 grains, and use these 2 shots to get your scope on target. You'll be watching for pressure as well, just in case you max out sooner than you expect. Then run your seating depth test at 72.0 grains.
