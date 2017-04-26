Re: Min Max loads for unlisted powder



There are many ways to develop your loads and no single method has been proven to be the best for all rifles. So basically you have to choose a route and try it. Here are two methods I've used that work for me:



1 - Find the Optimal Charge Weight first, then change seating depth to find best accuracy. There are plenty of write-ups on the OCW method if you're not familiar with it.



2 - Use Berger's seating depth test to find your OAL, then tune your accuracy with powder charge: Getting the Best Precision and Accuracy from Berger VLD bullets in Your Rifle As an example for doing this test, you could load 1 round at 70.0 grains and 1 at 71.0 grains, and use these 2 shots to get your scope on target. You'll be watching for pressure as well, just in case you max out sooner than you expect. Then run your seating depth test at 72.0 grains. Good question. The pressure will rise when you get close to the lands or when you seat the bullet very deep, reducing case volume. Between about .030" and .250" off the lands there won't be a huge difference in pressure.There are many ways to develop your loads and no single method has been proven to be the best for all rifles. So basically you have to choose a route and try it. Here are two methods I've used that work for me:1 - Find the Optimal Charge Weight first, then change seating depth to find best accuracy. There are plenty of write-ups on the OCW method if you're not familiar with it.2 - Use Berger's seating depth test to find your OAL, then tune your accuracy with powder charge:As an example for doing this test, you could load 1 round at 70.0 grains and 1 at 71.0 grains, and use these 2 shots to get your scope on target. You'll be watching for pressure as well, just in case you max out sooner than you expect. Then run your seating depth test at 72.0 grains.