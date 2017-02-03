Microlon Gun Juice? While doing a search I stumbled upon an older thread on this stuff. It really has my attention and all the comments except one seemed very positive.



So my question is has anybody used this product more extensively and had good results?



Have any of you used it on smaller calibers from 22 to 25 with good results?



I have a ruger american predator that shocked me with its accuracy for a cheap gun but it's a bear to get squeaky clean. It's much better after break in but still takes a lot more than my other rifles and I'd like to try something like the GJ to see if it gets better yet