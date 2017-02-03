Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Microlon Gun Juice?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Microlon Gun Juice?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-02-2017, 11:40 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 76
Microlon Gun Juice?
While doing a search I stumbled upon an older thread on this stuff. It really has my attention and all the comments except one seemed very positive.

So my question is has anybody used this product more extensively and had good results?

Have any of you used it on smaller calibers from 22 to 25 with good results?

I have a ruger american predator that shocked me with its accuracy for a cheap gun but it's a bear to get squeaky clean. It's much better after break in but still takes a lot more than my other rifles and I'd like to try something like the GJ to see if it gets better yet
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 185 Hybrid target 300 WSM | JK Cloward 300 Super »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:10 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC