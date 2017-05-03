I recently bought a thousand fully processed military .223/5.56 cases. The pockets were swaged, they claimed, to remove the crimp.
So I go to prime the cases with CCI 400 primers but the primers were really hard to seat. It felt like a two-step process, as if the primer had to get past an obstruction before seating. When I examined the seater, I found these:
Little crescents of brass shaved from the primer pockets.
I have no experience with military cases, but it seems to me the primer pockets haven't been swaged properly. I'm willing to accept that I'm doing something wrong, but when I swapped out the military cases for some of my prior brass the primers seated smoothly.
So is it me or the brass?
P