Is it me or the brass?



So I go to prime the cases with CCI 400 primers but the primers were really hard to seat. It felt like a two-step process, as if the primer had to get past an obstruction before seating. When I examined the seater, I found these:







Little crescents of brass shaved from the primer pockets.



I have no experience with military cases, but it seems to me the primer pockets haven't been swaged properly. I'm willing to accept that I'm doing something wrong, but when I swapped out the military cases for some of my prior brass the primers seated smoothly.



So is it me or the brass?









