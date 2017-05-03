Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Is it me or the brass?
  #1  
03-05-2017, 06:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 25
Is it me or the brass?
I recently bought a thousand fully processed military .223/5.56 cases. The pockets were swaged, they claimed, to remove the crimp.

So I go to prime the cases with CCI 400 primers but the primers were really hard to seat. It felt like a two-step process, as if the primer had to get past an obstruction before seating. When I examined the seater, I found these:



Little crescents of brass shaved from the primer pockets.

I have no experience with military cases, but it seems to me the primer pockets haven't been swaged properly. I'm willing to accept that I'm doing something wrong, but when I swapped out the military cases for some of my prior brass the primers seated smoothly.

So is it me or the brass?




  #2  
03-05-2017, 06:27 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Maine
Posts: 97
Re: Is it me or the brass?
As with all reloading, you have to trust yourself and your components. What I mean is you used the proper techniques, and have the information. When something doesn't work, you find out the problem. Your information is one new component is giving you problems, using the same methods you switched that one new thing out to what did work. Your problem went away.

Trust yourself. Now take your "processed" brass and run a chamfer tool in the primer pocket, and you're primer should slide right in.

I would most definitely say the crimp isn't completely removed. Good problem solving.

  #3  
03-05-2017, 07:59 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Missouri
Posts: 169
Re: Is it me or the brass?
I have ordered several thousand rounds from brass bombers and will find several that were not properly swaged, I just set them aside and swaged them myself later.
