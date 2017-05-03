McMillian 6.5x284 question I have one of these and I am just going to start loading for it. I wanted to see if anyone here has one and can get me on the right track.....

I have 4350 7828 and retumbo... I would like to try Retumbo... but, the OAL is way long!!!!! Just wanted to see where to start... I have 140 VLD and also going to get ELDx bullets... waiting on some Peregrine bullets too...

like I said, I just want a little help... Figured if someone has one the load should be close..



Thanks in advance...



Mario