MAXIMUM powder load for...
MAXIMUM powder load for...
...a 208 gr Hornady ELD Match bullet in a .300 WinMag using IMR 7828 SSC powder.
Thank you in advance.
Axl
Re: MAXIMUM powder load for...
Each rifle is different, loads need to be worked up in every rifle. No one can give you a maximum in your rifle through their keyboard
Re: MAXIMUM powder load for...
Each rifle is different, loads need to be worked up in every rifle. No one can give you a maximum in your rifle through their keyboard
X2.
USMC Scout Sniper 88-94
Instructor 1st. Mar. Div. SS school 91-94
