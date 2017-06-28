Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
06-28-2017, 08:11 PM
scalpel7777
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 2
MAXIMUM powder load for...
...a 208 gr Hornady ELD Match bullet in a .300 WinMag using IMR 7828 SSC powder.
Thank you in advance.
#
2
06-28-2017, 10:40 PM
Axl
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 54
Re: MAXIMUM powder load for...
Each rifle is different, loads need to be worked up in every rifle. No one can give you a maximum in your rifle through their keyboard
#
3
06-28-2017, 11:12 PM
Marine sniper
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Kalifornicated
Posts: 391
Re: MAXIMUM powder load for...
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Axl
Each rifle is different, loads need to be worked up in every rifle. No one can give you a maximum in your rifle through their keyboard
X2.
__________________
USMC Scout Sniper 88-94
Instructor 1st. Mar. Div. SS school 91-94
