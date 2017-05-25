Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Max bullet length for AR?
Unread 05-25-2017, 04:53 AM
Max bullet length for AR?
I'm looking for some different bullets to play around with in my AR. It's a 7 twist barrel so I can stabilize long heavier pills but the restriction is mag length.

So I was wondering what are the longest bullets you guy's have been able to use?

Can I use some 70+ gr vld's or smk's?
Unread 05-25-2017, 07:17 AM
Re: Max bullet length for AR?
sierra says 7&8 twist will stabilize 80 gr matchking. 90gr m.k. needs 6.5 twist. i've not used vld's in my ar. 69gr match king is longest i've tried. i'm sure others on here can answer for the vld's.
