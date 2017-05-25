Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
05-25-2017, 04:53 AM
Lonewolf74
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 185
Max bullet length for AR?
I'm looking for some different bullets to play around with in my AR. It's a 7 twist barrel so I can stabilize long heavier pills but the restriction is mag length.
So I was wondering what are the longest bullets you guy's have been able to use?
Can I use some 70+ gr vld's or smk's?
#
2
05-25-2017, 07:17 AM
philipbrousseau
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 96
Re: Max bullet length for AR?
sierra says 7&8 twist will stabilize 80 gr matchking. 90gr m.k. needs 6.5 twist. i've not used vld's in my ar. 69gr match king is longest i've tried. i'm sure others on here can answer for the vld's.
