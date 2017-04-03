Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Mared Belt Mark on Bullet...?
03-04-2017, 06:42 PM
Mared Belt Mark on Bullet...?
I just got a new Forster microseater die in 270WSM. After seating my first bullets with it, I'm noticing it's leaving a slight mar belt mark on the bullet. I hope it shows in the photos but it's definitely a belt mar mark about mid-way on the exposed portion of the bullet. I can't really feel it with my finger nail but I've never had this die do this before and I have 3 other ones for different calibers. Any ideas? Is this something I should worry about? Maybe just some tooling with a brand new die? I have 100 bullets I'm ready to seat but don't want to do anymore until I figure this out. Thanks!
03-04-2017, 07:24 PM
Re: Mared Belt Mark on Bullet...?
Happens with many seater plugs, just polish the mouth of the seater plug and remove the sharp edges.
