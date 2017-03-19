Magna Speed Sporter Anyone experience this with their Magna Speed: Load testing/barrel break-in on a new 6.5x284 Norma 26" Varmint Hunter weight .800 at the muzzle Savage 110 small shank. I get error (Err2) when a shot is fired, OK?! Reset it, change internal settings, adjust bayonet position, same result...hhmmm?! Let's check to see if it has a malfunction? Attach it to a 10BA Stealth 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, everything is working as usual. Go back to the 6.5x284Norma, same previous error, hhmmm?! Attach it to the Rem 700 LRH 300RUM, reading velocities correctly on this rifle, WTF?! I have it on the thin spacer, as close to the bore line as can be. Is it the "big" varmint weight barrel? I didn't bring the same varmint barrel on a .223, to confirm it's the barrel. Very strange???



Side note: This barrel does not like Retumbo! Pressure signs at what, from all info gathered on the site, starting weight of 49 grains, 143 ELDX .005 off the lands, CCI200, new Nosler brass. STOPPED immediately with Retumbo!

It does like the H4831 up to 47 grains and 142 SMK!

All new components.



I just don't know where my velocities are?

