Lots of Good Stuff Here!

Cleaning out the reloading bench...
This is all stuff I'm never going to use. If you're interested please PM me. I can weigh each shipment and provide you with a link with a shipping estimate (UPS ground just for ease unless you want some other company). I can send pics to your personal email if you'd like. If you're in Northern Colorado, I live in Windsor, so come and get them!
Die Sets:
.308 Redding Dies:
Approximately 50 rounds through these.
Retail for $47.49 @ Midway.
https://ads.midwayusa.com/product/27...7UHxoCE8Tw_wcB
Yours for $42.00 + your shipping estimate.
.22-250 Redding Dies:
Approximately 250 rounds through these.
Retail for $39.70 @ Midway:
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/56...-250-remington
Yours for $34.00 plus your shipping estimate.
RCBS .223 Small Base Dies:
Retail: $36.99 @ Midway:
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/62...-223-remington
$32.00 plus your shipping estimate.
RCBS .338 Lapua Dies:
Never Used.
Retail: $29.99 @ Midway.
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/59...8-lapua-magnum
Yours for $26.00 plus your shipping estimate.
Bullets:
For all you 8mm Rem. Mag. lovers out there...
Mine is getting a new bbl twisted for heavier long range stuff.
100 Sierra 220 GR. GKs
New in box. I love these! I've been shooting these for 25 years!
Retail: $20.39 @ Midway:
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/19...tail-box-of-50
Yours for $72.00 plus your shipping estimate.
+
35 Nosler 180 GR. Ballistic Tips
Yours for FREE! These were coming out of my 24" bbl at around 3250fps or so. Probably worth about $10.00
215 Sierra .308 168 GR. MKs:
215 of these, 2 un-opened plus an open box.
Retail for $28.79 @ Midway.
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/14...oint-boat-tail
$52.00 + your shipping estimate.
100 Sierra .308 180 GR. GKs:
New in box.
Retail: $27.19 @ Midway.
https://www.midwayusa.com/s?userSear...temsPerPage=48
Yours for $22.00 plus your shipping estimate.
92 Sierra 175 GR GKs:
Retail: $29.99/box @ Midway ($0.30/bullet)
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/73...ail-box-of-100
Yours for $22.00 plus your shipping estimate.
70 Sierra .270 135 GR. GKs:
Retail: $27.59 @ Midway ($0.28/bullet).
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/73...ail-box-of-100
$16.00 plus your shipping estimate.
90 Berger 7mm 168 GR Match:
Retail: $53.99/box (0.54/bullet) @ Midway
Yours for $44.00 plus your shipping estimate.
33 Berger 7mm 190 GR Match:
Retail: $55.99/box (0.56/bullet) @ Midway
Yours for $15.00 plus your shipping estimate.
70 Sierra 69 GR MKs:
I'll throw these into either of the .22 dies above for an extra $6.00!