Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15
Unread 03-13-2017, 06:03 PM
Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15
I`m waiting on delivery of a new DPMS AR15 Prairie Panther .223/556 . It comes with a 20"heavy fluted barrel,free float hand guard,and match trigger, has a 1:8 twist as well . Question for the 1:8 twist ? I`ve had 1:9 twist 16" brl and shot 55-69 grain bullets very well .I see sierra has the 77gr mk tipped bullet .nosler 70gr rdf bullet .Also hornady`s 75 gr v max looks good and there eld even better . Powders I have varget,benchmark. Wanting these for 500-800 yd steel.Plus need a good `yote bullet for the 8 twist.Any insight here would be valued. Thanks Gary
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:42 PM
Re: Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15
The 53gr vmax is a good one for shorter range yotes if your gun likes them. The 60gr for a little more punch. My 8 twist AR has taken a back seat to other projects lately.
Edit: H4895 shows promise in mine.
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:46 PM
Re: Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15
Thanks, good way to start. GO BLUE !
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:46 PM
Re: Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15
Your going to have to read between the lines of the 1 in 9 twist and 1 in 7 twist load data.

Forgive my twisted humor, "BUT" a workup load will tell you a great deal about "your" rifle.
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:50 PM
Re: Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15
I haven't got a chance to get up into the heavies for 223 in mine yet. There aren't many that an 8 twist won't stabilize though. GO BLUE!
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:57 PM
Re: Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15
I just built a rifle using a 1/8 20" Faxon barrel. I went with Varget and Hornady 75gr BTHP. In load development I was getting great accuracy. I just had my shoulder worked on so I didn't finish but 23.5 grains looked to be my best accuracy. If you want to go 800 yards I would look at the 68 grainers and above.
