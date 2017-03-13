Looking for load data for 1:8 twist ar15

I`m waiting on delivery of a new DPMS AR15 Prairie Panther .223/556 . It comes with a 20"heavy fluted barrel,free float hand guard,and match trigger, has a 1:8 twist as well . Question for the 1:8 twist ? I`ve had 1:9 twist 16" brl and shot 55-69 grain bullets very well .I see sierra has the 77gr mk tipped bullet .nosler 70gr rdf bullet .Also hornady`s 75 gr v max looks good and there eld even better . Powders I have varget,benchmark. Wanting these for 500-800 yd steel.Plus need a good `yote bullet for the 8 twist.Any insight here would be valued. Thanks Gary