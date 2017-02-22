Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Reloading
Looking for 280AI Brass
#
1
02-22-2017, 07:12 PM
Chopperguy
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 127
Looking for 280AI Brass
Any one have any idea where a guy might find a 100 rounds of 280AI brass for my new rifle?
Internet searches have been fruitless so far. On several notification when back in stock lists.
Getting frustrating.
Any help appreciated.
#
2
02-22-2017, 11:38 PM
DocDoc
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: Eastern WA
Posts: 148
Re: Looking for 280AI Brass
Set up properly, you can just buy .280 Rem loaded or brass and load yourself and fire in the Ackley chamber. Then you have brass fireformed to your chamber. An extra step, but you are then set up to reload many times.
#
3
02-23-2017, 01:56 AM
MudRunner2005
Platinum Member
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,606
Re: Looking for 280AI Brass
You can always buy some good loaded ammo and then save your brass...
https://www.midwayusa.com/280-reming...r/br?cid=20804
