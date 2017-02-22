Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Looking for 280AI Brass
02-22-2017, 07:12 PM
Looking for 280AI Brass
Any one have any idea where a guy might find a 100 rounds of 280AI brass for my new rifle?

Internet searches have been fruitless so far. On several notification when back in stock lists.

Getting frustrating.

Any help appreciated.
02-23-2017, 11:38 PM
Re: Looking for 280AI Brass
Set up properly, you can just buy .280 Rem loaded or brass and load yourself and fire in the Ackley chamber. Then you have brass fireformed to your chamber. An extra step, but you are then set up to reload many times.
02-23-2017, 01:56 AM
Re: Looking for 280AI Brass
You can always buy some good loaded ammo and then save your brass...

https://www.midwayusa.com/280-reming...r/br?cid=20804
