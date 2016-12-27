|
Re: Long throat?
Josh, with the information you've provided it's easy to imagine that the barrel is shot out with throat erosion, was reamed extra long, that your measuring equipment is faulty, that you'e confusing OAL with CBOL; the list goes on.
Let us know how you're measuring, what equipment you're using to take the measurements and what process (OAL gauge or a by guess/by golly fired case wiith a bullet stuck into the neck - which sometimes causes the bullet to drag on the lands and thereby generating a false reading).
Hang in there. Help is on the way.
