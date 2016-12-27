Long throat? New to reloading and precision shooting so bear with me. I picked up a semi custom on trade a while back and never got to playing with it until recently. The previous owner didn't know too much about the gun other than, rem 700 SA 300wsm, manners stock with LRI spun on aftermarket barrel, jewel trigger and alpha mag. I contacted LRI and they had a record of the gun however did not have much info on it. The gun looks great however I have yet to shoot it.



I decided I wanted to try to the 200 grain ELDX bullets. Hornady recommends a coal of 2.885 to start. I figured I would see what it would be to the lands and using a dummy round I got a COAL of 3.0640. Does that mean this rifle has a long throat? That is essentially a .18 difference from the 2.885 hornady recommends. It does have an alpha mag which gives me the ability to load in the 2,97 range however that still seems like a huge jump. Could anyone shed some light on how the barrel was reamed and what my options are? I apologize in advance if I omitted some large piece of information. I do want the gun to be a repeater.



Thanks,

Josh