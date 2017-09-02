long range bullets for 338 win mag I have used the 338 win mag for hunting the last 31 years for mostly deer and bears .I have made some 300-400 yard shots with Winchester 200 grain power points which are super accurate in my gun but not really long range bullets .I have some 250 serria match bt bullets but they have to be seated very deeply .I also loaded some 250 grain regular serria bt bullets .I have reloader 17 ,19,22 .I tried hornady bullets but my rifle hates them so does my 338-378 Weatherby.I am thinking a 225 grain bt might be the best grain because its not so long .Do any of yall have favorite long range loads for 338 win mag ? __________________

Mike