Unread 02-09-2017, 11:15 PM
long range bullets for 338 win mag
I have used the 338 win mag for hunting the last 31 years for mostly deer and bears .I have made some 300-400 yard shots with Winchester 200 grain power points which are super accurate in my gun but not really long range bullets .I have some 250 serria match bt bullets but they have to be seated very deeply .I also loaded some 250 grain regular serria bt bullets .I have reloader 17 ,19,22 .I tried hornady bullets but my rifle hates them so does my 338-378 Weatherby.I am thinking a 225 grain bt might be the best grain because its not so long .Do any of yall have favorite long range loads for 338 win mag ?
    My first elk rifle was also a 338 win mag, and my favorite bullet was the 225 Accubond.

    I've piled up a lot of elk with that combo.
    Re: long range bullets for 338 win mag
    I used 225 grain Speer grand slam in Alaska buy I switched to 338-378 up there because its so open .I have ten boxes of 210 nosler partitions buy they zip through deer .Here in the Easter states it might be A 3 yard or 400 yard shot .I have not tried accubongs yet .Those 225 grain Speer grand slam bullets shot 3/4 at 200 yards in my rifle but they quit making them .I can tell bullets open up better far off in the 338 they get resistance then.
    Another bullet to consider is the 210 TTSX, but the lower BC limits it to sub 700 yards in a win mag and terminal expansion is less than ideal beyond 400. Although I have killed elk out to 630 yards with this bullet.
    My favorite weight for my 338 WM is 225 Gr. I have used Sierra, Speer and Hornady bullets over the years. My Moose and Elk go to bullet is Nosler 225 gr. Partition.
    My powder of choice is IMR 4350 I have tried H4831 and IMR 4831 could not get enough slow powder in the case to get good velocity. A load for Reloader 17 may be the best of the powders you have.

    Most Ballistic Charts list it hitting with more energy than the 375 HH 270 Gr. at 200 Yds.
