Loaded round shelf life?

Powder degrades over time depending on moisture content at the time of loading.



When it degrades, it will normally do 1 of two things. the first stage will be a mellowing/ lowering of burn rate. this ammo/powder will be very consistent at this stage.



The next stage is when it starts breaking down and takes on an acid smell. at this stage of deration, It becomes un stable and should not be used. Loaded ammo that reaches normal has signs on the outside of the cases and should be avoided. I recently fired some ammo that was over 50 years that was sealed and stored properly that shot well and with some degree of accuracy.



Heat sensitivity might have a bearing on the powder life because it may brake down at different rates.



Re loads don't seem to last that long because primers and bullets are not normally sealed.



I personally don't like to leave powder out of the container that it comes in for any more than the time it takes to load the ammo. this helps minimize the chance of changing the moisture content

of the powder. I also use the one pound containers when bulk powder is bought to work out of and keep the keg sealed as much as I can.



Does it make a difference ? don,t know for sure but it cant hurt.



