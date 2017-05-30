Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 05-30-2017, 02:09 PM
Load development: Seating depth VS Charge weight
Ok so just something I've been thinking about. I typically start out my load development with all my rounds seated to touching lands then once I find the most accurate charge I test different seating depths working back from touching lands.

But I have heard a few people say they do it the other way around.

So my question is what is your process for load development, charge weight or seating depth first?

If you start with seating depth how do you go about it?
Unread 05-30-2017, 03:01 PM
Re: Load development: Seating depth VS Charge weight
I suppose it's kind of dealers choice. Especially if you are working up as you are supposed to. Generally I have the best luck testing seating depths with minimum charges to find what the rifle shoots best. It also gets me a safe baseline of how that barrel compares to known book data. I usually start at ~0.050" off the rifling and work outward at 0.005" incriments. Once I have the depth pretty well figured out I set my seating die and I break out the magnetospeed. I start adding powder usually between 0.2g incriments in smaller and shorter cases and 0.5g in larger cases until I find the best safe velocity that the rifle delivers. Then I start working on primer changes and very small seating changes and lastly small powder charge changes to make sure the load is delivering the best accuracy it can. Along with best safe velocity and the lowest SD possible. There's certainly more than one way to skin a cat...
Unread 05-30-2017, 07:45 PM
Re: Load development: Seating depth VS Charge weight
If you are using a chronograph then charge weight first looking for velocity flat spot. Once flat spot is found then adjust seating depth.

If no chronograph then do seating depth first.
Unread 05-30-2017, 08:07 PM
Re: Load development: Seating depth VS Charge weight
If you are using a chronograph then charge weight first looking for velocity flat spot. Once flat spot is found then adjust seating depth.

If no chronograph then do seating depth first.
By flat spot do you mean a point where velocity doesn't rise or rises very little with powder increases?
Unread 05-30-2017, 08:10 PM
Re: Load development: Seating depth VS Charge weight
By flat spot do you mean a point where velocity doesn't rise or rises very little with powder increases?
Yes. This is where you want to be for a good consistent load. These loads will give you a wide powder charge window and usually a wide seating depth window also.
