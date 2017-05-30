Re: Load development: Seating depth VS Charge weight I suppose it's kind of dealers choice. Especially if you are working up as you are supposed to. Generally I have the best luck testing seating depths with minimum charges to find what the rifle shoots best. It also gets me a safe baseline of how that barrel compares to known book data. I usually start at ~0.050" off the rifling and work outward at 0.005" incriments. Once I have the depth pretty well figured out I set my seating die and I break out the magnetospeed. I start adding powder usually between 0.2g incriments in smaller and shorter cases and 0.5g in larger cases until I find the best safe velocity that the rifle delivers. Then I start working on primer changes and very small seating changes and lastly small powder charge changes to make sure the load is delivering the best accuracy it can. Along with best safe velocity and the lowest SD possible. There's certainly more than one way to skin a cat...