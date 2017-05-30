|
Load development: Seating depth VS Charge weight
Ok so just something I've been thinking about. I typically start out my load development with all my rounds seated to touching lands then once I find the most accurate charge I test different seating depths working back from touching lands.
But I have heard a few people say they do it the other way around.
So my question is what is your process for load development, charge weight or seating depth first?
If you start with seating depth how do you go about it?