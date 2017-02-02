     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Load development seating depth starting point
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Load development seating depth starting point
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-02-2017, 11:32 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Pekin Illinois
Posts: 58
Load development seating depth starting point
I am just beginning load development for a Weatherby vanguard series 2, 300 wby mag. It has .361 inch of freebore. I am using 208 grain ELD-M bullets. And my question is what my starting seating depth should be? I am gonna single load. Mag box is way too short. But with the Weatherby free bore I can chamber a round and close the bolt all the way out to 3.901 inches. Or seat it all the way in to spec at 3.560. Thats .341 inch I have to play with. Any suggestions on where to start??
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 12:34 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: Arizona
    Posts: 1,611
    Re: Load development seating depth starting point
    1978, you need a minimum of .308 seated in the neck or bad things will happen. The freebore is way too long to seat anywhere near the lands. Some seat to mag length and go shorter. Perhaps try seating to book spec and seat in .005 increments after may also work. Be safe
    __________________
    No apology for liking Weatherbys
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 12:41 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2015
    Location: Pekin Illinois
    Posts: 58
    Re: Load development seating depth starting point
    Even at 3.900 the boat tail is past the end of the neck.
    Im thinking I may start in about the middle. Half way between spec and jammed in the lands. 3.750???
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 01:34 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
    Posts: 1,391
    Re: Load development seating depth starting point
    Start anywhere and work up to pressure. Then play with overall length. One of mine like .180" from lands. Never can tell what the rifle will like. Weatherbys can be amazingly accurate.
    __________________
    Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 05:41 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2015
    Posts: 806
    Re: Load development seating depth starting point
    Weatherby's were designed to jump. That long.freebore was there for a reason.

    I would start mag length and work shorter. Try the COAL in the reloading.manual. Read about the cartridge and what Roy Weatherby says.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 05:50 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,348
    Re: Load development seating depth starting point
    I single load the 225 ELD M in my 300 Weatherby Vanguard.
    One thing you need to ask yourself is, do you mind using the bolt release to eject a round. That will dictate how far out you want to seat.
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 06:40 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2014
    Location: Orange Beach, AL
    Posts: 143
    Re: Load development seating depth starting point
    With a secant ogive bullet, I usually run the Berger seating depth test prior to load development rather than pick an arbitrary seating depth. Since seating depth on these bullets can greatly affect group size, starting load development with a proven seating depth can help avoid frustration as you develop your load. If you happen to select a "bad" seating depth, you are not likely to find a "good" group during load development.
    __________________
    Dennis

    Neither common sense nor common courtesy are very common any more!
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 2 1 2

    Bookmarks

    « RL-26 Temperature Drift Data | Triple Duty Powder »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:03 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC