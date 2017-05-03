Load development

It doesn't work very well when you find this on the bench after shooting some strings and wondering why you are all over the place. That's the base screw head to my front scope ring. Replaced the old rings with Burris xtr rings. Good reminder to check, and keep an eye on all your bolts/screws!
I have a Wiha torque driver. I know how important it is to have proper torque on everything. This one just gave up the ghost. I'm glad I happen to see it there on the bench. Irritated that I sent $20 in bullets and powder uselessly down range. I guess call it working on form... This was the cross bolt to a Leupold ring too. Even the good ones break.