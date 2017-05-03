Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Load development
03-05-2017, 08:28 PM
Load development
It doesn't work very well when you find this on the bench after shooting some strings and wondering why you are all over the place. That's the base screw head to my front scope ring. Replaced the old rings with Burris xtr rings. Good reminder to check, and keep an eye on all your bolts/screws!
03-05-2017, 08:56 PM
Re: Load development
Yep, I once had a super accurate. 308 win that went to crap all at once, it seems that I sheared the cross bolt on the front scope ring.
Over tightened it. The next day I bought a Fat wrench.
Brice
03-05-2017, 09:03 PM
Re: Load development
How is changing rings going to fix a broken base screw ?
03-05-2017, 09:05 PM
Re: Load development
I have a Wiha torque driver. I know how important it is to have proper torque on everything. This one just gave up the ghost. I'm glad I happen to see it there on the bench. Irritated that I sent $20 in bullets and powder uselessly down range. I guess call it working on form... This was the cross bolt to a Leupold ring too. Even the good ones break.
03-05-2017, 09:06 PM
Re: Load development
Originally Posted by WeiserBucks View Post
How is changing rings going to fix a broken base screw ?
Sorry, cross bolt screw on the ring.
03-05-2017, 09:07 PM
Re: Load development
My mistake, carry on
