Load development at 100, 200 or 300 yards for .338 Lapua
06-21-2017, 04:50 PM
Join Date: Nov 2012
Posts: 51
Load development at 100, 200 or 300 yards for .338 Lapua
So a few weeks ago I went to the range to shoot some 300 grain elite hunters starting at .15 off the lands moving back in .005 increments in 8 different OAL. Seemed like my best shooter was my shortest OAL which was 3.76. I did this at 200 yards as I thought 100 yards was too close for this gun and scope combination. The best 4 out of the 6 shots in the group shot .8" at 200 yards. Now my question is about the next range trip where I go shoot different powder loads. The first range session was done at the lowest charge of 91 grains. Should back it out to 300 yards to see which powder charge the gun likes or stick with 200 yards? My only concern so far with load development is I'm wondering if I should of tried some shorter OAL lengths with the Bergers as so far, my shortest shot the best. I'm still pretty happy with what I got though. I did shoot 8 different OAL lengths so far.
06-21-2017, 05:13 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,647
Re: Load development at 100, 200 or 300 yards for .338 Lapua
I did my 338 Lapua load development at 300 yards.
I didn't feel anything closer was a good indication of the guns ability.
Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
