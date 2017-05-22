Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Load data for the Hornady ELD-X
05-22-2017, 04:29 PM
Load data for the Hornady ELD-X
Anyone seen any load data from Hornady? I've got some 150 gr .284 to load in 7RM. Starting with Retumbo. 2 weeks ago sent email no reply.
05-22-2017, 05:21 PM
Re: Load data for the Hornady ELD-X
Anyone seen any load data from Hornady? I've got some 150 gr .284 to load in 7RM. Starting with Retumbo. 2 weeks ago sent email no reply.
24" 1:9" Hornady/Frontier WLRM 3.290" COAL

Retumbo ...

62.6 = 2600 FPS
65.2 = 2700 FPS
67.7 = 2800 FPS
70.3 = 2900 FPS

(SOURCE: Hornady 10th ed)
