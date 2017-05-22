|
Re: Load data for the Hornady ELD-X
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by coop2564
Anyone seen any load data from Hornady? I've got some 150 gr .284 to load in 7RM. Starting with Retumbo. 2 weeks ago sent email no reply.
24" 1:9" Hornady/Frontier WLRM 3.290" COAL
Retumbo ...
62.6 = 2600 FPS
65.2 = 2700 FPS
67.7 = 2800 FPS
70.3 = 2900 FPS
(SOURCE: Hornady 10th ed)
__________________
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.
"I am always proud of my country!"
"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.