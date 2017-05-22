Re: Load data for the Hornady ELD-X Quote: coop2564 Originally Posted by Anyone seen any load data from Hornady? I've got some 150 gr .284 to load in 7RM. Starting with Retumbo. 2 weeks ago sent email no reply.



Retumbo ...



62.6 = 2600 FPS

65.2 = 2700 FPS

67.7 = 2800 FPS

70.3 = 2900 FPS



(SOURCE: Hornady 10th ed) 24" 1:9" Hornady/Frontier WLRM 3.290" COALRetumbo ...62.6 = 2600 FPS65.2 = 2700 FPS67.7 = 2800 FPS70.3 = 2900 FPS(SOURCE: Hornady 10th ed)



