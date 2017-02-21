Load data for 22-250 Ackley W/ 90 gr VLD's and 80 grain ELD-M's I have a Remington 22-250 that I have shot the barrel out of, badly....ha ha. I am planning my build now, it's gonna be a heavy, single shot long range plinker for steel and prairie dogs, and probably an antelope or two. I'm going to do a very heavy contour, heavy varmint, MTU, or possibly strait contour, 28" probably, and possibly do fluted. I want to have plenty of meat for those long shot strings on prairie dog fields. And I'm going to do a 1 in 7 twist, throated long for these heavy pills.



So I'm wondering what kind of performance people are getting with similar combos, and what powders work the best. The powder I have on hand that might work is LOTS of Varget (2-8lb kegs), H-4831sc, and Winchester 760. I can get most any powders if none of these will work the best.



So does anyone have any suggestions for loads in a 22-250 AI throwing big pills? Thanks in advance guys!!

