Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Load data for 22-250 Ackley W/ 90 gr VLD's and 80 grain ELD-M's
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Load data for 22-250 Ackley W/ 90 gr VLD's and 80 grain ELD-M's
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 07:40 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Southwest Wyoming
Posts: 413
Load data for 22-250 Ackley W/ 90 gr VLD's and 80 grain ELD-M's
I have a Remington 22-250 that I have shot the barrel out of, badly....ha ha. I am planning my build now, it's gonna be a heavy, single shot long range plinker for steel and prairie dogs, and probably an antelope or two. I'm going to do a very heavy contour, heavy varmint, MTU, or possibly strait contour, 28" probably, and possibly do fluted. I want to have plenty of meat for those long shot strings on prairie dog fields. And I'm going to do a 1 in 7 twist, throated long for these heavy pills.

So I'm wondering what kind of performance people are getting with similar combos, and what powders work the best. The powder I have on hand that might work is LOTS of Varget (2-8lb kegs), H-4831sc, and Winchester 760. I can get most any powders if none of these will work the best.

So does anyone have any suggestions for loads in a 22-250 AI throwing big pills? Thanks in advance guys!!
__________________
PEW.............................ting.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 338 Norma Magnum brass | "Factory Crimp Die" »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:23 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC