Unread 03-14-2017, 02:08 PM
Lee collet die?
So Tell me all about the pro's and con's of this die for a 308. Any accuracy gains using it? Set up right does it leave marks on the outside of the brass? Thanks.
Unread 03-14-2017, 02:54 PM
Re: Lee collet die?
I use 'em for every cal. I can get 'em for.
(collet neck size die)
easy to use, no "doughnut" to worry about
leave a small "squeeze" mark on brass, like bushing dies do
Unread 03-14-2017, 04:58 PM
Re: Lee collet die?
I use one in my 300 WM. I use a Redding body die to bump the shoulder then I run it through the collet neck die. Mine doesn't leave any marks on the neck.
Unread 03-14-2017, 05:09 PM
Re: Lee collet die?
I use them almost exclusively!
When set up they are the best. The only time I use my fl dies are for auto loaders.
A hint that I found is follow the instructions and after you withdraw the case give it a 1/3rd turn and repeat.
Unread 03-14-2017, 06:02 PM
Re: Lee collet die?
I use them in a bunch of my rifles and have had great results. I use the recommendations here for using them...

Lee Collet Die Adjustment

And I use a Redding Body Die to bump shoulders when needed.

On a side note, don't forget the Factory Crimp Die as well from Lee!
