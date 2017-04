Lapua 6.5 Creedmoor brass The new Lapua brass for the 6.5 Creedmoor is out. It uses the small primer instead of the standard large primer and I researched that if you use the standard large rifle firing pin, you may pierce the small primers and the best thing is to use the small firing pin for small primers, is that correct?



My gun builder is building me a 6.5 Creed that uses the medium firing pin which will work on small and large rifle primers with no issues. Opinions is appreciated. Thanks