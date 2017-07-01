     close
K&M neck turner trick
Unread 01-07-2017, 02:34 PM
K&M neck turner trick
After using my new k&m neck turner on a run of cases both by hand and by power drill it became apparent that these guys must be inventing stuff and putting their prototypes into production before doing any repetitive bench testing!

The case holder head is the most lame tool I have used in a while. It is small, sharp and hard to tighten and loosen easily. They say to put in your allen wrench in the slot to aid in this each time? yeah right.

So I found another use for one of my Forster die rings. Custom fit, works like a charm and now I wont be sending back my setup for a refund! It speeds up the process 3x and no more sore hands.

FYI
    Unread 01-07-2017, 06:39 PM
    Re: K&M neck turner trick
    I've been using the K&M turners and shell holders for years and have never had the problems you are describing. Still, I'm not one who will disregard any improvements, so I'll give it a try. Thanks.
    Unread 01-07-2017, 06:42 PM
    Re: K&M neck turner trick
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by dok7mm View Post
    I've been using the K&M turners and shell holders for years and have never had the problems you are describing. Still, I'm not one who will disregard any improvements, so I'll give it a try. Thanks.
    It will be like when you drove your first car with power steering!
