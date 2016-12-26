Just started reloading, what die set

Hi, I recieved a RCBS rockchucker reloader for xmas. I thought I was sort of clear on what die set to get. It seems to me I needed a 2 die set, Now I'm seeing 3 peice sets and I was looking at a used set on here for 6.5x284 that had 6 pieces. Now I am really confused, can anyone give me any advice ?
Thanks in advance, Gary
Hi, I recieved a RCBS rockchucker reloader for xmas. I thought I was sort of clear on what die set to get. It seems to me I needed a 2 die set, Now I'm seeing 3 peice sets and I was looking at a used set on here for 6.5x284 that had 6 pieces. Now I am really confused, can anyone give me any advice ?
Thanks in advance, Gary
Keep it simple for now and go with a 2-piece set of dies. Most of my dies are Redding but also have RCBS, Lyman, Hornady, Lee, and custom Whidden dies.
Take your time in the learning process and enjoy!
__________________
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.
"I am always proud of my country!"
"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
just starting out in the reloading world my advise is to keep it simple. Most rifles need only 2 die sets. In that die set will be a full length sizer and a seating die. The three die sets will include a neck sizer along with the other 2 dies mentioned above. The neck sizer will size only the neck and minimize work hardening of the brass from constant full length sizing. This allows the brass to remain fire formed to your chamber until bolt lift becomes hard and full length sizing is required. just to throw something into the mix I know redding makes body die that size the body only but not the neck. This die is used instead of the full length die to bump the case just enough to allow easy cycling of the bolt but doesnt size it complete to min spec as a full length die will. Then you can get into specialty dies like redding bushing S dies and the bushing competition dies. As you become more experienced at reloading you can experiment with the other type of dies to really ring out the potential of your given rifle.