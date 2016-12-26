     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page Just started reloading, what die set
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

Just started reloading, what die set
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-26-2016, 05:09 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2015
Posts: 30
Just started reloading, what die set
Hi, I recieved a RCBS rockchucker reloader for xmas. I thought I was sort of clear on what die set to get. It seems to me I needed a 2 die set, Now I'm seeing 3 peice sets and I was looking at a used set on here for 6.5x284 that had 6 pieces. Now I am really confused, can anyone give me any advice ?
Thanks in advance, Gary
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 05:17 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2015
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 143
    Re: Just started reloading, what die set
    I started reloading last year. I've bought RCBS, 2 piece, full length die sets for all my calibers.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 05:25 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2015
    Posts: 30
    Re: Just started reloading, what die set
    Thats what I thought, now I tead about small head dies ? Maybe some of the dies in these other sets are for resizing from another cal. Brass ?
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 05:30 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,112
    Re: Just started reloading, what die set
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by valleysnyper View Post
    Hi, I recieved a RCBS rockchucker reloader for xmas. I thought I was sort of clear on what die set to get. It seems to me I needed a 2 die set, Now I'm seeing 3 peice sets and I was looking at a used set on here for 6.5x284 that had 6 pieces. Now I am really confused, can anyone give me any advice ?
    Thanks in advance, Gary
    Keep it simple for now and go with a 2-piece set of dies. Most of my dies are Redding but also have RCBS, Lyman, Hornady, Lee, and custom Whidden dies.

    Take your time in the learning process and enjoy!
    __________________

    I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



    "I am always proud of my country!"

    "Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 06:16 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2009
    Posts: 35
    Re: Just started reloading, what die set
    just starting out in the reloading world my advise is to keep it simple. Most rifles need only 2 die sets. In that die set will be a full length sizer and a seating die. The three die sets will include a neck sizer along with the other 2 dies mentioned above. The neck sizer will size only the neck and minimize work hardening of the brass from constant full length sizing. This allows the brass to remain fire formed to your chamber until bolt lift becomes hard and full length sizing is required. just to throw something into the mix I know redding makes body die that size the body only but not the neck. This die is used instead of the full length die to bump the case just enough to allow easy cycling of the bolt but doesnt size it complete to min spec as a full length die will. Then you can get into specialty dies like redding bushing S dies and the bushing competition dies. As you become more experienced at reloading you can experiment with the other type of dies to really ring out the potential of your given rifle.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 06:20 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2015
    Posts: 30
    Re: Just started reloading, what die set
    Thanks for the reply, so I should just get the 2 die set ? Will I need the other one down the road ? If so maybe its worth buying at once
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Reloading bench finish? | 257 Weatherby seater die »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:52 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC