Re: Just started reloading, what die set just starting out in the reloading world my advise is to keep it simple. Most rifles need only 2 die sets. In that die set will be a full length sizer and a seating die. The three die sets will include a neck sizer along with the other 2 dies mentioned above. The neck sizer will size only the neck and minimize work hardening of the brass from constant full length sizing. This allows the brass to remain fire formed to your chamber until bolt lift becomes hard and full length sizing is required. just to throw something into the mix I know redding makes body die that size the body only but not the neck. This die is used instead of the full length die to bump the case just enough to allow easy cycling of the bolt but doesnt size it complete to min spec as a full length die will. Then you can get into specialty dies like redding bushing S dies and the bushing competition dies. As you become more experienced at reloading you can experiment with the other type of dies to really ring out the potential of your given rifle.