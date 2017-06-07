Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Issue with forming AI brass
07-06-2017, 07:27 PM
Issue with forming AI brass
So my we got my dad's shilen select match barrel on tonight in 22-250AI. He tried fire forming his brass and something is definitely not right. I'll attach a pic of the brass coming out. These are very warm loads and even with the bullet jammed. What's the thoughts on this brass? Is our headspace too tight? This is off a savage action.
Issue with forming AI brass-img952017070695195114045.jpg  
07-06-2017, 08:22 PM
Re: Issue with forming AI brass
Originally Posted by Creedmoor shooter View Post
So my we got my dad's shilen select match barrel on tonight in 22-250AI. He tried fire forming his brass and something is definitely not right. I'll attach a pic of the brass coming out. These are very warm loads and even with the bullet jammed. What's the thoughts on this brass? Is our headspace too tight? This is off a savage action.

I don't know if his chamber is done the way PO Ackley recommended (.004 thousandths shorter than the Parent case) but I definitely don't recommend seating the bullet against the lands.

You can fire factory loads if the chamber has the .004 crush and standard freebore.(Bullets seated to -.020 shorter than the mag length.

When fired this way the shoulders are nicely shaped but not sharp edged. and the shoulder aligns the case so there is no need to seat the bullet against the lands plus it can raise the pressure. If you reload new cases, load near the minimum load and with the bullet seated shorter than magazine length.

The ring you see near the shoulder is the original body shoulder junction so don't be alarmed. once you tumble them it will disappear.

J E CUSTOM
07-06-2017, 08:32 PM
Re: Issue with forming AI brass
It's hard to tell in the pic but the shoulder never changed. It just got that ring around the top other than that the shoulder is still the same as a standard 22-250. He was sent a piece of AI brass from a member here, he ran that through his 22-250ai FL die and that still won't chamber. The bolt only closes about what our no go gauge did. Upon further inspection, he notices the shoulder angle on the gauges are the same as a standard 22-250 case even though they are stamped 22-250 Ackley Improved 40°. Is this correct or were they some how miss-stamped?
07-06-2017, 09:29 PM
Re: Issue with forming AI brass
Originally Posted by Creedmoor shooter View Post
So my we got my dad's shilen select match barrel on tonight in 22-250AI. He tried fire forming his brass and something is definitely not right. I'll attach a pic of the brass coming out. These are very warm loads and even with the bullet jammed. What's the thoughts on this brass? Is our headspace too tight? This is off a savage action.
If you can close the bolt, the headspace is NOT too tight. Most Ackley's have the opposite problem - the chamber is too long.

What load are you using? Your fireforming load might be "light in the loafers."
07-06-2017, 10:21 PM
Re: Issue with forming AI brass
Did you have a barrel that was already chambered re-chambered to A.I. ?

It looks like someone tried to ream the chamber to A.I. without cutting a thread or two off first and stopped cutting when it headspaced for the go gauge.
07-06-2017, 11:23 PM
Re: Issue with forming AI brass
Originally Posted by tbrice23 View Post
Did you have a barrel that was already chambered re-chambered to A.I. ?

It looks like someone tried to ream the chamber to A.I. without cutting a thread or two off first and stopped cutting when it headspaced for the go gauge.
I would agree, it doesn't look like the chamber was fully reamed from standard 22-250 to AI, at least from the pictures and the description.
07-06-2017, 11:42 PM
Re: Issue with forming AI brass
Try annealing some fired cases and then reload them at AI powder levels .
Polish them up a bit with wire wool their dirty . If the shoulder comes out exactly the same you may have a badly reamed chamber , failure to cut all the old chamber out is a possibility .
