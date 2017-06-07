Re: Issue with forming AI brass Quote: Creedmoor shooter Originally Posted by So my we got my dad's shilen select match barrel on tonight in 22-250AI. He tried fire forming his brass and something is definitely not right. I'll attach a pic of the brass coming out. These are very warm loads and even with the bullet jammed. What's the thoughts on this brass? Is our headspace too tight? This is off a savage action.

I don't know if his chamber is done the way PO Ackley recommended (.004 thousandths shorter than the Parent case) but I definitely don't recommend seating the bullet against the lands.



You can fire factory loads if the chamber has the .004 crush and standard freebore.(Bullets seated to -.020 shorter than the mag length.



When fired this way the shoulders are nicely shaped but not sharp edged. and the shoulder aligns the case so there is no need to seat the bullet against the lands plus it can raise the pressure. If you reload new cases, load near the minimum load and with the bullet seated shorter than magazine length.



The ring you see near the shoulder is the original body shoulder junction so don't be alarmed. once you tumble them it will disappear.



