Re: Iron or aluminum press I prefer iron, but honestly most of the aluminum presses are made with aluminum that has more tensil strength than iron.



One thing I can say, I wore out a Hornady lock n load classic press (aluminum) in just two years.

I have a Bonanza CO-AX that's 40 years old, my father in law has a old RCBS Partner press (both iron) that's just as old, maybe older, and they work as good as the day they were new.



I have a New RockChucker Supreme that's a year old, and that thing is a beast. I could probably crush my Hornady and Bonanza press with that thing.

"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.



An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.



Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians



Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...



The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others





Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.



For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... __________________"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.Guns have only two enemies, rust and politiciansKnow Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the othersFree men do not ask permission to bear arms.For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin... Last edited by gohring3006; 02-17-2017 at 10:59 PM .