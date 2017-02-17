Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Iron or aluminum press
Iron or aluminum press
I have loaded a couple years now with my buddies equipment and I'm finally starting to get my own, slowly. Next is a press but I don't know if I should buy an iron or aluminum press. My buddy has an old RCBS single stage but I don't know what model it is. I load 308 win, 260 rem, and 7mm rem mag. I'm not loading for speed I just want accurate consistent loads. Any advice helps, thanks.
Re: Iron or aluminum press
Iron RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Master Single Stage Press Kit
Re: Iron or aluminum press
My vote would be for a Forster Co-ax.... love mine!

Orch
Re: Iron or aluminum press
I prefer iron, but honestly most of the aluminum presses are made with aluminum that has more tensil strength than iron.

One thing I can say, I wore out a Hornady lock n load classic press (aluminum) in just two years.
I have a Bonanza CO-AX that's 40 years old, my father in law has a old RCBS Partner press (both iron) that's just as old, maybe older, and they work as good as the day they were new.

I have a New RockChucker Supreme that's a year old, and that thing is a beast. I could probably crush my Hornady and Bonanza press with that thing.
Re: Iron or aluminum press
It depends on what press you are talking about. Harrell's precision aluminum presses seem to get pretty good reviews. They're way to expensive for what they are though. Since you have been reloading and know that you're going to stick with it then I'd suggest an iron press.
Re: Iron or aluminum press
I have had the RCBS Rock Chucker for over 50 years and it has never let me down and recently
bought a Rock Chucker Supreme for the largest cartridges and cant tell the difference in wear between the two.

I have heard that the aluminum presses will ware out after hard use sooner (I have no personal experience with them). I would worry about the coefficient of expansion of the aluminum being greater than the cast iron causing a difference in loaded length at different temperatures. I don't know if this is a problem or not but I would have to check it out if I bought one.

I also gave the first press to my son A RCBS Junior Because it was not a compound press and when loading magnum cases it took a lot of effort to full length size them but was great for 308 and down sized cases and especially pistol cartridges.

My preference would be the Rock Chucker Supreme if you want to buy a lifetime press that will do anything/everything except a 50 BMG because of its length.

Just My Opinion

J E CUSTOM
