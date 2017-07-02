Input on Barnes 300 RUM Brass I have a brief window to buy a large quantity of Barnes 300 RUM brass.

Supposedly it is in 100 count bags, I expect that to mean factory packaged bags, but not quit sure till I see it.

Anyhow, does anyone have any experience with it and could chime in? Theses folks are aware of the brass being hard to find and are asking $1.50 per.

Having a few RUM's in my circle of friends, and given the current shortage of it, I'm looking for input, hoping it's desirable.

Thanks all, Dave