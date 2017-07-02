     close
Input on Barnes 300 RUM Brass
Unread 02-07-2017, 07:27 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Las Vegas Nevada
Posts: 272
Input on Barnes 300 RUM Brass
I have a brief window to buy a large quantity of Barnes 300 RUM brass.
Supposedly it is in 100 count bags, I expect that to mean factory packaged bags, but not quit sure till I see it.
Anyhow, does anyone have any experience with it and could chime in? Theses folks are aware of the brass being hard to find and are asking $1.50 per.
Having a few RUM's in my circle of friends, and given the current shortage of it, I'm looking for input, hoping it's desirable.
Thanks all, Dave
    Unread 02-07-2017, 08:48 PM
    Join Date: Jul 2007
    Location: Arkansas (Home of Record)
    Posts: 1,886
    Re: Input on Barnes 300 RUM Brass
    It's Remington brass.
