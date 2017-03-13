Inline Fabrication Ultramount Review



As an avid handloader, I am always searching for ways to streamline my processes and equipment in my reloading room. *Every few years I will go through a completely new evolution and redesign of my benches. *It seems that every time I rebuild, I come up with a better way to do things almost immediately after. * Press mounting has always been an area I've not been completely happy with. There are a number of reasons why this has always been difficult. Each press or tool I need to affix to my reloading bench seems to have a completely different bolt pattern from one to the next. *The hardware and bolt pattern needed for my Forster Co-Ax is decidedly different from that needed to mount an*RCBS Rock Chucker.**This resulted in new holes bored through the bench every time something new was *purchased. *After a while, the bench started to look like swiss cheese. *I'm happy to say today *all of that unpleasantness is behind me, and I owe it all to Inline Fabrication and their Ultramount QD press mounting solutions! *Read on to learn about why these mounts can save you substantial time and effort in your own reloading rooms. *



