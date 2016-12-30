IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua

I'm going to purchase some powder today to stare load development.

I'm thinking about,

IMR 7977

H1000

IMR 7828

Reloader 25.



I'm looking for a cool burning, low pressure, decent velocity powder..

Hahaha yea I know...



Edited to add bullet... 300 grain Berger hybrid tactical.

