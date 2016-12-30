|
IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua
Has any one tried this powder with any luck?
I'm going to purchase some powder today to stare load development.
I'm thinking about,
IMR 7977
H1000
IMR 7828
Reloader 25.
I'm looking for a cool burning, low pressure, decent velocity powder..
Hahaha yea I know...
Edited to add bullet... 300 grain Berger hybrid tactical.
Thanks to Timber338 for the reminder...
Last edited by gohring3006; 12-30-2016 at 09:03 AM.