     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Reloading
Reload this Page IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reloading Berger Bullets

Reply

IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-30-2016, 08:11 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,233
IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua
Has any one tried this powder with any luck?
I'm going to purchase some powder today to stare load development.
I'm thinking about,
IMR 7977
H1000
IMR 7828
Reloader 25.

I'm looking for a cool burning, low pressure, decent velocity powder..
Hahaha yea I know...

Edited to add bullet... 300 grain Berger hybrid tactical.
Thanks to Timber338 for the reminder...
__________________
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
Last edited by gohring3006; 12-30-2016 at 09:03 AM.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 08:51 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2011
    Location: Colorado
    Posts: 1,461
    Re: IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua
    Just tagging in, I'm curious what folks say about 7977.

    Have you considered Reloader 26?

    What bullet are you shooting?
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-30-2016, 09:01 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Ohio
    Posts: 2,233
    Re: IMR 7977 in 338 Lapua
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Timber338 View Post
    Just tagging in, I'm curious what folks say about 7977.

    Have you considered Reloader 26?

    What bullet are you shooting?
    I'm using a HBN coated 300 grain Berger Hybrid. I thought about RL 26, I just forgot to mention it..lol
    __________________
    "Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

    An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

    Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

    Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

    The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


    Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

    For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 300 wm 1000 yds target shooting | What Drill Press for the Bench...? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:00 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC