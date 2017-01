I need Expert Advice reloading 300 WSM Need Expert Reloading Advice 300WSM

4:16 PM

I want to tighten my group.

This was my first reload.

300 WSM Model 70 (Barrel floated)

Bushnell Elite 4200 6x24 scope

Leupold rings (squared and lapped)

300 WSM accubond cartridge (2.090)

CCI Magnum primer 250 (.003)

Hodgdon H4831 powder (65-68.5gr)

Speer Target Match BTHP 167.7gr

Total Length 2.860

RCBS Partner Press

RCBS FL die set 300 WSM Group A

RCBS Trim Pro

Kdt certified caliper

Frankford Arsenal digital scale/50 wgt

100yds

Chair and fold out table

Recoil bench rest

Strap approximately at tip of bullet

65.0gr. 1.64" Chance

65.5gr. 2.75" Jesse

66.0gr. 1.18" Keith

66.5gr. 2.26" Chance

67.0gr. 1.65" Jesse

67.5gr. 1.37" Keith

68.0gr. 1.56" Chance

68.5gr. 2.30" Chance

Now I realize three different Shooters could put a huge difference into this pattern but the scope was on 24 power. These young men have grown up with rifles. Assuming Keith was the steady shooter in this. How do I tighten the group? I don't know enough about reloading to know if this is the best this setup will get. Should I try 65.9 grains and 66.1 grains of powder? Thanks in advance for your help.